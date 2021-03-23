Holmes dropped 17 points (8-9 FG, 1-1 FT), 16 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 35 minutes Monday in the victory over the Cavs.

Holmes bounced back after seeing his streak of 17 straight games shooting over 50 percent come to an end on Saturday. Since Marvin Bagley (hand) went down, Holmes is posting averages of 17.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game on 62.8 percent shooting in four games.