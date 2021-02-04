Holmes recorded seven points (3-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and one block in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 116-111 win over the Celtics.

Holmes was on a tear during early-to-mid January, but he's cooled off since then. Over the past four games, he's averaging only 8.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and 1.5 assists in 29.3 minutes. That's a far cry from the 16.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 blocks he averaged from Jan. 6 through Jan. 17. The Kings have been a more competitive team during this current stretch, however, so we shouldn't be surprised if his role stays somewhat muted if the Kings keep winning.