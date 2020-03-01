The Kings announced Sunday that Holmes (shoulder) is making progress with his reconditioning plan and is on track to resume practicing with the team later this week.

According to the press release, Holmes -- who has been sidelined since Jan. 6 with a labral tear in his right shoulder -- initiated basketball-specific activities in recent days and should move into full-contact activity soon. Given the length of his absence, Holmes will likely need to put in multiple full-contact practice sessions before the Kings sign off on his return to game action. If Holmes responds well to contact work, he could be ready to play as soon as next weekend, when the Kings have a Saturday/Sunday back-to-back set against the Trail Blazers and Raptors.