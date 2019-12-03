Kings' Richaun Holmes: Nears double-double in defeat
Holmes had 20 points (9-12 FG, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, one steal, one block and one assist in 33 minutes during Monday's 113-106 defeat against the Bulls.
Holmes is firmly entrenched as Sacramento's starting center and while he has been inconsistent at times, all things considered he is doing a good job on the paint for the Kings. He is averaging 11.9 points and 8.8 rebounds in 29.7 minutes per game as a starter this season.
