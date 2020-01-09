Kings' Richaun Holmes: No practice Thursday
Holmes (shoulder) did not practice Thursday, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Holmes injured his shoulder early in the week, and soreness kept him out of Tuesday's game against the Suns. He hasn't been ruled out for Friday against Milwaukee, but his lack of participation Thursday is not an encouraging sign.
