Holmes (knee) will be a game-time call for Sunday's matchup against Milwaukee, but coach Luke Walton intimated that he doesn't expect the big man to play, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.

After missing the last three games, Holmes is officially listed as questionable, but it sounds like he's trending more toward doubtful. If he does, indeed, sit out, Walton would likely turn to either Marvin Bagley or Hassan Whiteside at center. Whiteside started Saturday's game in Chicago and finished with 12 points, seven rebounds, one assist, one block and four fouls in 16 minutes.