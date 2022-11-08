Holmes did not see the court during Monday's 116-113 loss to the Warriors.

Holmes saw a season-low five minutes during Saturday's win over the Magic, which was followed by a DNP-CD against the Warriors. The center is stuck behind Domantas Sabonis, and Chimezie Metu seems to have more trust with the coaching staff at this point. Adding insult to injury, Holmes' 9.8 percent usage rate is the lowest of his career, and he has one of the worst on-off court numbers in the NBA, with the Kings being 21.3 points worse per 100 possessions when he's on the floor.