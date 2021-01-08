Holmes (ankle) isn't listed on the injury report for Friday's game against the Raptors.
The 28-year-old tweaked his ankle during Wednesday's win over the Bulls and was unable to practice Thursday, but it appears to be a minor concern. Holmes should take up his usual spot in Sacramento's starting five Friday.
