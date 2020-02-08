Kings' Richaun Holmes: Not ready to play Saturday
Holmes (shoulder) is out for Saturday's matchup against the Spurs.
Holmes will remain out Saturday, though it seems like he's on the cusp of returning from a strained right shoulder that's kept him off the court since Jan. 7. His next opportunity to suit up arrives Monday against the Bucks in Milwaukee.
More News
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.