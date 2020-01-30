Coach Luke Walton said after Wednesday's 120-100 loss to the Thunder that Holmes (shoulder) is improving but has yet to resume practicing, Jason Jones of The Athletic reports.

After he was diagnosed Jan. 12 with an injury to the joint of his right shoulder, Holmes was scheduled to be re-evaluated by the Kings' medical staff 2-to-3 weeks later. That time has now arrived, but Walton's latest update on Holmes suggests the center isn't particularly close to playing. Holmes will likely need to put in at least one or two full practices before the Kings clear him to play in games, so he can probably be viewed as week-to-week until he increases his on-court activity.