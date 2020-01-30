Kings' Richaun Holmes: Not yet practicing
Coach Luke Walton said after Wednesday's 120-100 loss to the Thunder that Holmes (shoulder) is improving but has yet to resume practicing, Jason Jones of The Athletic reports.
After he was diagnosed Jan. 12 with an injury to the joint of his right shoulder, Holmes was scheduled to be re-evaluated by the Kings' medical staff 2-to-3 weeks later. That time has now arrived, but Walton's latest update on Holmes suggests the center isn't particularly close to playing. Holmes will likely need to put in at least one or two full practices before the Kings clear him to play in games, so he can probably be viewed as week-to-week until he increases his on-court activity.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...