Kings' Richaun Holmes: Officially out
Holmes (shoulder) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Minnesota, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Holmes was previously being considered doubtful due to a right shoulder strain, so this update isn't unexpected. He hasn't taken the court since Jan. 6 against Golden State.
