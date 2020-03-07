Holmes (shoulder) is listed as questionable ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Trail Blazers.

Holmes is expected to make his return from a two-month absence soon, and it could be as early as Saturday's contest. His status will likely be determined by how he is feeling closer to tip-off. However, it should be noted the Kings are playing the front-end of a back-to-back set, so they could opt to err on the side of caution and hold him out until Sunday. Harry Giles and Alex Len would presumably see reduced workloads once Holmes does return.