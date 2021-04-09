Holmes turned in 15 points (5-8 FG, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, two steals, two blocked shots and an assist across 25 minutes in Thursday's 113-101 loss to the Pistons.

Thursday's game was a definite improvement over his lackluster game against the Lakers, but shot volume continues to be the culprit for the center. While his impressive work off the glass does wonders for his stat line, his fantasy totals really pop when he gets more chances to score. He's only taken 25 shots over the past three games, so he needs his backcourt to feed him the ball more often. He also needs an increase in offensive rebounding, as more put-backs could really help with his scoring totals.