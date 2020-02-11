Holmes received a PRP injection in his shoulder Monday and will be re-evaluated in 2-to-3 weeks.

The good news is the All-Star break gives Holmes time to recover without missing games, but the bad news is this latest news pushes back his return timetable by at least another week, if not more. If Holmes is evaluated and cleared in exactly two weeks -- the best-case scenario -- he'd miss the Kings' first two games after the break. But if his recovery drags into March, he could end up sitting out several additional contests beyond the 16 that he's already missed.