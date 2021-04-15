Holmes was diagnosed with a strained right hamstring after undergoing an MRI on Wednesday and won't play in Sacramento's next three games, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The 27-year-old was ruled out for Wednesday's matchup with the Wizards, and he also won't travel with the team for upcoming road trip against the Suns and Mavericks. Holmes could retake the court Tuesday versus Minnesota if he isn't forced to miss any additional time. Damian Jones, Hassan Whiteside and Chimezie Metu should be in the mix at center for the Kings in the meantime.