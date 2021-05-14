Holmes (knee) is out Friday against the Grizzlies.
Holmes exited Thursday's contest against the Grizzlies due to right knee soreness, and he won't recover in time to play on the second night of the back-to-back. Holmes' next chance to play is the Kings' final game of the season -- Sunday against the Jazz.
More News
-
Kings' Richaun Holmes: Won't return Thursday•
-
Kings' Richaun Holmes: Efficient in win•
-
Kings' Richaun Holmes: Scores 22 in victory•
-
Kings' Richaun Holmes: Will be held around 20 minutes•
-
Kings' Richaun Holmes: Solid showing in return Sunday•
-
Kings' Richaun Holmes: Will have 20-minute restriction•