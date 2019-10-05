Kings' Richaun Holmes: Out Saturday
Holmes will miss Saturday's game against the Pacers due to a sore groin, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Holmes will miss Saturday's preseason matchup due to a sore groin. While the severity of the injury is unclear, his status could be in jeopardy for Thursday's tilt wit the Suns. The fifth-year big man averaged 8.2 points and 4.7 rebounds in 16.9 minutes per game last year for Phoenix.
