Holmes (shoulder) will not return until after the All-Star break, Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee reports.

Holmes was thought to be nearing a return over the last week, but the Kings have now confirmed that he'll sit out Monday's game in Milwaukee, as well as Wednesday's game in Dallas. With the All-Star break beginning Thursday, Holmes will have another week-and-a-half to recover before a home matchup with the Grizzlies on Feb. 20.