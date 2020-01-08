Holmes (shoulder) was ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Suns, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Holmes was considered doubtful for Tuesday's contest with right shoulder soreness, so it's no surprise he'll be sidelined for the second half of the back-to-back set. The 26-year-old will now have a couple days to rest up for Friday's matchup with Milwaukee. Marvin Bagley (foot) is also doubtful, likely leaving the Kings shorthanded in the frontcourt.