Kings' Richaun Holmes: Out until February
Holmes will be re-evaluated in 2-to-3 weeks after he recently underwent imaging that revealed an injury to the joint of his right shoulder, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Holmes had been viewed as day-to-day after missing the Kings' previous two games with the injury he picked up in Monday's win over the Warriors, but after showing little improvement, Sacramento has decided to shut him down through the end of January. His absence for at least the next couple of weeks should open up a regular starting role for Harry Giles, who will likely split the minutes at center with Dewayne Dedmon in most games.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...