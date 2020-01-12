Holmes will be re-evaluated in 2-to-3 weeks after he recently underwent imaging that revealed an injury to the joint of his right shoulder, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Holmes had been viewed as day-to-day after missing the Kings' previous two games with the injury he picked up in Monday's win over the Warriors, but after showing little improvement, Sacramento has decided to shut him down through the end of January. His absence for at least the next couple of weeks should open up a regular starting role for Harry Giles, who will likely split the minutes at center with Dewayne Dedmon in most games.