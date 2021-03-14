Holmes has three double-doubles in his last three games entering Monday's contest at Charlotte.

Holmes finished out the first half of the season with 12 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and two blocks against the Blazers, and he's picked up where he left off. In Thursday's win against Houston, Holmes posted 20 points and 11 boards, and he followed up with another 20-point performance -- adding 12 rebounds -- Saturday night at Atlanta. Dating back to Feb. 26, Holmes is averaging 16.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks over his last six games.