Kings' Richaun Holmes: Playing as expected
Holmes (migraine) will play and start Saturday against the Nuggets, Kayte Christensen of NBC Sports California reports.
Holmes didn't practice Saturday due to a migraine, but he'll be in action Sunday. Since joining the starting five, he's averaged 11.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.6 blocks and 1.0 assist in 28.9 minutes.
