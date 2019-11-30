Play

Holmes (migraine) will play and start Saturday against the Nuggets, Kayte Christensen of NBC Sports California reports.

Holmes didn't practice Saturday due to a migraine, but he'll be in action Sunday. Since joining the starting five, he's averaged 11.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.6 blocks and 1.0 assist in 28.9 minutes.

