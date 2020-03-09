Holmes logged 19 minutes off the bench in Sunday's 118-113 loss to the Raptors, finishing with six points (3-4 FG, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two blocks.

The Kings have kept Holmes under 20 minutes in both of his first two games back from an extended absence due to a strained right shoulder, but the fact Sacramento was playing in a back-to-back set this weekend likely was a significant factor. Sacramento will now have two days off before returning to action against the Pelicans on Wednesday, when Holmes should be ready to push closer to 25 minutes. He'll likely reclaim the starting center job at some point, too, though Harry Giles may remain on the top unit until Holmes is completely free of restrictions.