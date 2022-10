Holmes tallied 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two blocked shots and an assist across 16 minutes in Monday's 105-75 exhibition win over the Lakers.

Holmes saw a sharp decrease in playing time after the Kings trade for Domantas Sabonis last season, and he'll begin the season slotted with the second unit. His output could be capped with the acquisition of Chimezie Metu, who will also compete for playing time in the frontcourt.