Holmes tallied 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-2 FT), 15 rebounds and two blocks in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 120-106 loss to the Spurs.

The 27-year-old now has four double-doubles in a row. Holmes is averaging 17.9 points, 12.9 rebounds and 3.2 blocks while shooting 63.9 percent from the field during that span. Holmes is averaging career highs in points, rebounds, assists and blocks in his sixth year in the NBA. He should continue receiving heavy minutes the rest of the way for a Kings team only 2.5 games back behind the Spurs for the eighth seed in the Western Conference.