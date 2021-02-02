Holmes posted 17 points (6-7 FG, 5-7 FT), 10 rebounds, six blocks and three assists across 33 minutes in Monday's win over the Pelicans.

Holmes was coming off back-to-back poor performances, but he turned things around admirably in this one -- he missed just one shot from the field and notched his fifth double-double of the season while also tying his season-high mark of six blocks. Holmes has been a reliable scoring presence for the Kings, and albeit he occupies a secondary role in the team's offensive scheme, he does enough on both ends of the court to be a reliable fantasy asset in a center position where the alternatives are scarce on most nights.