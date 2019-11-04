Kings' Richaun Holmes: Posts double-double
Holmes had 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one block during Sacramento's 113-92 win over New York on Sunday.
Holmes started the season on the bench, but has started Sacramento's last three games -- he averages 13.0 points and 7.0 rebounds per game over that stretch. Expect Holmes to remain as the team's starting center Wednesday at Toronto.
