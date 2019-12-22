Holmes had 18 points (8-13 FG, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 29 minutes during Saturday's 119-115 loss at Memphis.

Holmes has managed to remain consistent and keeps producing at a decent level, as he regularly scoring in double digits while averaging a career-high 8.3 rebounds per game. He is also shooting a healthy 66.4 percent from the field, and he will aim to keep that strong run of form Monday against the Rockets.