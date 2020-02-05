Kings' Richaun Holmes: Practices Wednesday
Holmes (shoulder) participated in Wednesday's practice, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
This is an encouraging development for Holmes, who has missed the past 13 games due to a right shoulder strain. While he's trending in the right direction, his status for Sacramento's upcoming back-to-back set -- which begins Friday against Miami -- is not yet known.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...