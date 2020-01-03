Kings' Richaun Holmes: Puts up 18 points in win
Holmes totaled 18 points (7-10 FG, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds and two blocked shots across 34 minutes in Thursday's 128-123 win over the Grizzlies.
It will be interesting to see what happens to Holmes' usage once Marvin Bagley returns for good. Based on Bagley's brief return to action this past week, it appears that Nemanja Bjelica will be the odd man out. Holmes has performed well enough to keep the job under center, and is a worthwhile add in all formats.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...