Holmes totaled 18 points (7-10 FG, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds and two blocked shots across 34 minutes in Thursday's 128-123 win over the Grizzlies.

It will be interesting to see what happens to Holmes' usage once Marvin Bagley returns for good. Based on Bagley's brief return to action this past week, it appears that Nemanja Bjelica will be the odd man out. Holmes has performed well enough to keep the job under center, and is a worthwhile add in all formats.