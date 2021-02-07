Holmes had 21 points (9-13 FG, 3-4 FT), 10 rebonds and two blocks in Saturday's win over the Nuggets.
Coming off of a down game against Boston on Wednesday, Holmes bounced back with one of his best overall games of the season. The big man has now blocked at least one shot in five straight games, and he's averaging 2.4 blocks per game in that span.
