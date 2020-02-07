Kings' Richaun Holmes: Questionable for Friday
Holmes (shoulder) is questionable for Friday's game against Miami, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.
Holmes managed to take part in Wednesday's practice, but his status remains up in the air heading into Friday. He hasn't appeared in a game since Jan. 6 due to a right shoulder strain. Holmes' status should be updated closer to tipoff.
