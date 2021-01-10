Holmes (ankle) is considered questionable for Monday's game against Indiana.

Holmes was a late scratch from Saturday's loss to the Blazers, but he'll have a chance to return to action Monday as Sacramento embarks on a four-game week. Prior to missing Saturday's game, Holmes had averaged 14.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.2 blocks over his previous five games.