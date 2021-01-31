Holmes had four points (2-4 FG), six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 28 minutes during Saturday's 105-104 loss to the Heat.

The big man got rejected by Bam Adebayo on a game-winning shot attempt in the closing seconds, closing the book on an unproductive two-game stretch. Holmes has only nine points (3-8 FG, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals over the past two contests, and he'll look to break out of the slump Monday in New Orleans.