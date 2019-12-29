Holmes managed 14 points (5-6 FG, 4-5 FT), three rebounds and one block in 36 minutes during Saturday's 112-110 loss to Phoenix.

Holmes played 36 minutes Saturday but was not able to put up his typical across the board production. The playing time is fantastic and with Marvin Bagley (foot) set to miss some time, Holmes is going to be on the floor a lot. He was already a clear must-roster player and this certainly removes any doubt. He has been a top-10 player this season and while that is unlikely to sustain, he should continue to be one of the best pickups of the season moving forward.