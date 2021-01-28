Holmes recorded 20 points (8-11 FG, 4-6 FT), 12 rebounds and three assists Wednesday in a 121-107 win at Orlando.

The Kings have won three games since Holmes last missed one. He earned a double-double each time, putting up work against valuable centers like Myles Turner and Nikola Vucevic. Holmes is continuing to supply stable value by averaging 14.9 points and 9.1 rebounds across his past seven games.