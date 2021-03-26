Holmes posted 25 points (10-14 FG, 5-6 FT), 11 rebounds, two blocked shots and one assist across 32 minutes in Thursday's 141-119 win over the Warriors.

Holmes was still a King at the trade deadline, which is good news for those who depend on the center's exemplary production. A move for Holmes would have resulted in a temporary pause in output, and it's hard to imagine a better place for Holmes from a fantasy perspective. With Marvin Bagley out, the starting job is Holmes' to lose, and it's unlikely that Hassan Whiteside or the newly-acquired Maurice Harkless will overtake him.