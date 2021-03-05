Holmes collected 12 points (6-12 FG), 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocked shots in a loss to Portland on Thursday.

Holmes put together a strong overall stat line in the loss, finishing with his fourth double-double in his last seven games. The big man hasn't shot under 50 percent in a contest in over a month and ranks second in the league with a 65.1 percent conversion rate from the field. He is also averaging 13.0 points and 8.3 boards per contest, both career highs.