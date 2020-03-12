Kings' Richaun Holmes: Rejoins starting five
Holmes will start Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Holmes came off the bench in his first two games back from a right shoulder strain, but he'll return to the starting lineup Wednesday in place of Harris Giles. The contest will go on as previously scheduled, despite the NBA suspending the season indefinitely going forward after a player tested positive for coronavirus.
