Holmes (knee) won't play in Sunday's game against Utah, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

The Kings are not playing most of their key players in their season finale, as Holmes, along with De'Aaron Fox and Marvin Bagley to name a few, all won't play. Thus, the center's 2020-21 campaign has come to an end averaging a career-high 14.2 points and 8.3 rebounds in 61 games played.