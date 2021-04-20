Holmes (hamstring) will not play Tuesday against Minnesota, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.

Holmes will miss his fourth game in a row while dealing with a right hamstring strain. The team has a back-to-back incoming on Tuesday and Wednesday, so it's possible that he could make a return on the back end. If not, Damian Jones, Hassan Whiteside and Chimezie Metu could all see increased workloads.