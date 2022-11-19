Holmes (illness) participated in Saturday's practice after missing the Kings' most recent contest, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

Holmes has not been a part of Sacramento's nightly rotation for the last couple of weeks in competitive games, but after missing Thursday's game due to a non-COVID illness he seems ready to make a return to the active roster. Whether he regains a spot in the rotation upon his return is unclear but unless an injury opens up a larger role for him, Holmes can be ignored in nearly all fantasy formats.