Holmes (illness) returned to practice Thursday, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

Holmes has been dealing with an illness for a week, but it's encouraging that he was able to take part in practice Thursday. It's not yet clear whether he faced any limitations during Thursday's practice session, and his status for Friday's preseason finale against the Lakers remains to be seen. However, it wouldn't be surprising to see him available for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Trail Blazers.