Holmes returned to practice Tuesday following a mandatory quarantine period, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

After inadvertently breaking quarantine to pick up a food delivery, Holmes was relegated to his hotel room for an additional 10 days. While he was banned from working out or playing basketball, coach Luke Walton noted that the Kings provided Holmes with a punching bag to help him stay in shape. Walton added that he plans to bring Holmes along slowly with the hope that he's back to game shape for the first seeding game against the Spurs on July 31. "He looked good," Walton said. "We're going to ease him back in just because now, with that first quarantine as well, it's pretty much 12 of the last 13 days without playing basketball. So even though he's looking great and he's getting up and down a little bit, we're going to take our time, ease him back into it."