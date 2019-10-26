Holmes posted 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and two blocks in 17 minutes during Friday's loss to Portland.

Holmes provided a steady presence as backup center Friday. He could get a bump in playing time with Marvin Bagley (finger) expected to miss between 4-and-6 weeks and Harry Giles currently struggling through knee soreness, though, even with injuries to those two, the Kings still have solid depth in the frontcourt which limits Holmes' fantasy ceiling.