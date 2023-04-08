Holmes produced 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists over 15 minutes during Friday's 119-97 loss to Golden State.

With the Kings resting a majority of their regulars, Holmes moved back into the rotation and submitted his best overall performance since a Jan. 18 start, when he posted a 16-point, 11-rebound double-double in a 116-111 win over the Lakers. Holmes has played at least 15 minutes six times this season, averaging 9.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 20.2 minutes during those contests.