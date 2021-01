Holmes had 17 points (8-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and one assist in Friday's 138-100 loss to the Clippers.

Holmes has benefited from the Kings' recent stretch of matchups at home. He is averaging 16.8 points on a 76.1 shot percentage across five games. Sacramento will finish that home stretch against the Pelicans on Sunday, giving Holmes an additional chance to shine.