Holmes totaled 22 points (9-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and a blocked shot over 31 minutes in Friday's 110-106 victory over the Lakers.

The big man finished as Sacramento's second-leading scorer in the contest, falling one point shy of teammate Tyrese Haliburton. Holmes also just missed out on a double-double while playing 31 minutes -- his highest total since returning from a hamstring injury April 25. The sixth-year center is enjoying his finest NBA season, posting per-game averages of 14.5 points, 8.7 boards and 1.6 blocks, each of which ranks as a career-best mark.