Holmes racked up two points (1-1 FG) over 12 minutes during Monday's 115-108 win over the Hornets.
Holmes continues to garner a minor role behind Domantas Sabonis and has even started ceding minutes to other reserve bigs. Aside from a 15-point, five-rebound performance against the Warriors, Holmes has struggled to produce any noteworthy fantasy production through six games.
