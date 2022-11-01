Holmes racked up two points (1-1 FG) over 12 minutes during Monday's 115-108 win over the Hornets.

Holmes continues to garner a minor role behind Domantas Sabonis and has even started ceding minutes to other reserve bigs. Aside from a 15-point, five-rebound performance against the Warriors, Holmes has struggled to produce any noteworthy fantasy production through six games.

