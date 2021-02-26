Holmes registered nine points (4-6 FG, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal in the Kings' 140-121 loss to the Knicks on Thursday.

Holmes came in with back-to-back double-doubles under his belt, but wasn't able to continue the streak Thursday. With Jabari Parker (COVID-19 protocols) and Hassan Whiteside (COVID-19 protocols) both out of the lineup, Holmes played 28 minutes, his most since Feb. 7. The six-year veteran should continue to see an increased workload with Whiteside out of the lineup. Expect to see a slight jump in point and rebound production in the next few games.